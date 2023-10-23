Mohammed Shami: Decoding his best ICC World Cup bowling spells

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Oct 23, 202310:32 am

Shami has raced to 26 wickets in 12 WC matches (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made a memorable return to ODI cricket. He took a phenomenal five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Dharamsala. Shami, who replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, was right on the money. His effort was instrumental to India's four-wicket win. Here we look at his best World Cup spells.

Shami was on fire against NZ

Shami struck on his very first ball of the ongoing World Cup. He got rid of New Zealand opener Will Young. Shami then dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom recorded 50+ scores. In his final spell, the Indian pacer dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry on consecutive balls. Shami returned with 5/54 in 10 overs. This was his second WC fifer.

Four-fer against Pakistan, 2015

Shami was exceptional for India against Pakistan at the 2015 World Cup. Defending 300, Shami bowled beautifully as he claimed 4/35 in his nine overs which saw Pakistan get bundled out for 224. The speedster made the new ball talk and removed Younis Khan early on. Later, Shami claimed the wickets of Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, and Riaz as they tried to attack him.

Hat-trick versus Afghanistan, 2019

India seemed in a spot of bother after being restricted to 224/8 against Afghanistan in the 2019 WC. In reply, Shami drew the first blood for India, dismissing opener Hazratullah Zazai. Defending 15 in the last over, the veteran pacer took a memorable hat-trick to power the Men in Blue over the line. His 4/40 helped India win by 11 runs.

Fifer against England, 2019

Shami's maiden WC fifer came in a high-scoring duel against England in 2019. The star pacer claimed important wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan, helping India get back in the hunt. He later dismissed dashers Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes to finish with 5/69 in 10 overs. His efforts, however, went in vain as India lost by 31 runs.

When Shami dismantled West Indies, 2019

Shami was truly at his best in the 2019 WC clash against West Indies. Chasing 269 in Manchester, the Men in Maroon never got going as Shami dismissed Chris Gayle and Shai Hope in the powerplay. He then got the better of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. Shami dismissed number-11 Oshane Thomas to seal India a 125-run triumph. He claimed 4/16 in 6.2 overs.