David Warner averages 59.92 versus Pakistan in ODIs: Key stats

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:00 pm Oct 21, 202301:00 pm

Warner amassed his fourth consecutive ODI century against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner shattered a flurry of records with a remarkable century against Pakistan in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The southpaw toiled with the Pakistan bowlers and ended up scoring 163 off 124 balls (14 fours, 9 sixes). This was his fourth successive ODI ton against Pakistan. Here we decode his ODI stats against the Men in Green.

Warner makes Pakistan pay

Warner batted well and ticked all the boxes. Alongside Mitchell Marsh, he kept the scoring high and the duo added 259 runs for the opening wicket. Warner dispatched the bad balls, slamming fours and sixes. Warner was earlier dropped by Usama Mir and he made the Pakistanis pay. His brilliance meant Australia posted 367/9 in Bengaluru and eventually won by 62 runs.

Fourth successive ton against Pakistan

As mentioned, this was Warner's fourth successive ODI ton versus Pakistan. Before this knock, he registered scores of 107(111), 179(128), and 130(119). As per Cricbuzz, Warner equaled the record of Virat Kohli in terms of most consecutive ODI hundreds against a team. Kohli smashed four hundreds in a row versus West Indies in 2017-18. No other Australian owns more ODI tons against Pakistan.

Second-highest average versus Pakistan

Warner has compiled 839 runs against Pakistan in 14 ODIs at an impressive average of 59.92 (100s: 4, 50: 1). Only New Zealand's Ross Taylor (63) has a higher average among batters with 600 or more ODI runs against Pakistan. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (1,107), Steve Waugh (1,003), Michael Clarke (939), and Michael Bevan (851) have accumulated more ODI runs against Pakistan.

Warner slams his 5th World Cup ton; 21st in ODIs

This was Warner's 21st ODI century as he has equaled the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Taylor. Only Ponting has more ODI tons among Australians (30). In ODI WCs, the southpaw has raced to five World Cup centuries. He has become the joint-top centurion for Australia in World Cups, equaling Ponting. Only Rohit Sharma (7) and Sachin Tendulkar (6) boast more ODI WC tons.

Second-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODI World Cup

Warner has accumulated 1,220 runs in 22 ODI World Cup matches at an average of 61. He has hammered five ODI centuries and three fifties in this competition. Courtesy of his ton, he surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally of 1,085 runs in the ODI World Cup and became Australia's second-highest run-scorer in this tournament. He is only behind Ponting's ODI WC tally of 1,743 runs.

Warner completed 6,500 runs in ODI cricket

Warner completed 6,500 runs in ODI cricket and became the eighth Australian batter to achieve this milestone. He has surpassed Allan Border's ODI tally of 6,524 runs. He has tallied 6,625 runs in 154 matches at an average of 45.37. Warner has slammed 21 centuries and 31 fifties in this format. Warner has scored 1,304 runs in 33 ODIs at 40.75 on Asian soil.

Do you know?

Warner slammed his 7th score of 150-plus in ODI cricket. He is only behind Rohit (8). Warner smoked his third 150-plus score in the ODI World Cups; no other player has done that more than once.