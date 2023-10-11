ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia vs South Africa: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 03:05 pm Oct 11, 202303:05 pm

Steve Smith owns 5,100 runs in ODI cricket (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australia face an in-form South Africa side in match number 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The Aussies lost their opening clash versus India by six wickets. Batting was a cause of concern. Meanwhile, the Proteas humbled Sri Lanka in a record-breaking affair in which they posted the highest World Cup score ever. Here we present a statistical preview.

SA have a 54-50 win-loss record over the Aussies

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met each other on 108 occasions. Australia have won 50 matches compared to South Africa's 54. Three games have been tied with one match seeing a no result. In six World Cup meetings, the Aussies have claimed three wins to South Africa's two. One match was tied.

Warner can be Australia's vital cog

David Warner owns 6,438 runs at 45.02. He needs 62 runs to complete 6,500 ODI runs. Warner (1,033) can become the second-highest scorer for Australia at the World Cup by surpassing Adam Gilchrist (1,085). In 13 matches on Indian soil, Warner averages 51.33, having accumulated 616 runs. In 30 matches on Asian soil, Warner has racked up 1,117 runs at 38.51.

Smith and Labuschagne remain crucial batters

Steve Smith owns 5,100 runs in ODIs at 44.34. He was the top scorer for Australia against India. Smith is closing in on 900 World Cup runs (880). In 21 matches versus SA, Smith owns 684 runs at 40.23. Marnus Labuschagne owns 491 runs across 11 innings this year at 49.10. Overall, he has smashed 1,295 runs at 37.00 (10 fifty-plus scores).

Miller is SA's match-winner on offer

South Africa talisman David Miller enjoys batting against the Aussies, having scored 915 runs at an average of 57.18. Miller, who owns 4,129 runs in ODIs at 43.01, has done well this year. He has scored 473 runs at 59.12. He has smashed five fifties in 2023. Miller comes into this contest with his last three ODI scores reading 82*, 63, and 39*.

De Kock remains a threat at the top

Quinton de Kock smashed a century versus Sri Lanka and remains a massive threat for Australia. He has 6,276 runs at 45.15 in ODIs with the help of 18 tons and 30 fifties. Versus Australia, he owns 909 runs.

Decoding the key bowling stats on offer for SA

Among active players, Kagiso Rabada owns the most World Cup scalps for SA (13 at 34.58). In 14 matches versus Australia, Rabada owns 26 scalps at 26.57. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer is four wickets shy of 150 in ODIs (146). In 32 matches, Keshav Maharaj owns 39 ODI scalps at 32.58. Lungi Ngidi, who will play his 50th ODI, owns 79 scalps at 27.87.

Bowling stats on offer for the Aussies

In 19 World Cup games, Mitchell Starc owns 50 scalps at an astonishing 15.14. He has claimed 221 ODI scalps at 22.27 from 112 matches. In 10 matches this year, Australian spinner Adam Zampa averages an untidy 35.86. His economy rate is 6.32.