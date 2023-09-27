Marnus Labuschagne hammers his eighth ODI fifty: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Marnus Labuschagne hammers his eighth ODI fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:53 pm Sep 27, 202306:53 pm

Australia compiled a mammoth 352/7 against India in the 3rd ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Each of the top four batters - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne - slammed 50+ scores. However, Labuschagne's knock kept the Aussies afloat after the middle order suffered a collapse. The right-handed batter, who has been song lately, smashed a 58-ball 72.

2/4

A solid knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne successfully carried the rope after Smith got dismissed. Although the former lost Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green in quick succession, he kept the scoreboard ticking. Labuschagne added 46 runs with skipper Cummins after Australia were reduced to 299/6. Labuschagne slammed a 58-ball 72 (9 fours). It was his eighth half-century in ODI cricket (10th fifty-plus score).

3/4

Labuschagne completes 1,200 ODI runs

With this knock, Labuschagne got past 1,200 runs in ODI cricket. In 38 ODIs, he averages 37.29, having slammed 1,268 runs. The tally includes two centuries as well, one of which came against South Africa in the 3rd ODI last month. Notably, Labuschagne came in as a concussion substitute in the series opener. He has been in sublime form ever since.

4/4

Third ODI fifty against India

This was Labuschagne's third half-century against India in ODI cricket. He owns 360 runs from 10 ODI innings against the Men in Blue. His highest ODI score of 124 also came against India.