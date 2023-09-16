Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada rattle Australia in 4th ODI: Stats

Lungi Ngidi has scalped 78 wickets in 47 ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa in the fourth ODI against Australia in Centurion. After the hosts posted a massive total of 416/5, Ngidi bowled his heart out and finished with figures of 4/51 from his eight overs. Courtesy of his heroics, Australia were folded for 252 and suffered their second-biggest defeat in ODIs against the Proteas. Here's more.

A fiery spell from Ngidi

He struck in the third over by removing David Warner, who handed a catch straight to cover point. Ngidi scalped his second wicket in the fifth over, when he trapped Mitchell Marsh right in front of the wickets. He later outfoxed Tim David with his cutter as he mistimed his shot completely. Lastly, he deceived Nathan Ellis with a brilliant slower ball.

A look at Ngidi's ODI numbers

Ngidi has claimed 78 wickets in 47 ODI matches at an average of 27.30. His best figures of 6/58 also came against the Aussies. He has maintained an economy rate of 5.74. This was his fourth four-wicket haul and he has also scalped a fifer in this format. In seven ODIs against Australia, Ngidi has raced to 18 wickets at an average of 18.33.

Rabada claims 3/41 from 7.5 overs

Kagiso Rabada spearheaded the SA bowling attack and finished with 3/41 from 7.5 overs. He removed the likes of Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa. Courtesy of his spell, he has compiled 144 wickets in 92 ODIs at an average of 27.75. His best figures of 6/16 in ODI cricket came against Bangladesh. In 14 ODIs against Australia, he has scalped 26 wickets.

How did the match pan out?

Heinrich Klaasen's heroics and David Miller's brilliant act helped SA post their second-highest ODI score versus Australia and also their seventh score of 400-plus in ODIs. For the Aussies, Zampa went for 113 runs in his 10 overs. In response, Rabada and Ngidi claimed wickets as Australia folded for 252 and lost by 164 runs. Carey shined for Australia with a 99-run knock.

