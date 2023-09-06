Sean Abbott picked in Australia's ICC World Cup squad: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 06, 2023 | 01:33 pm 2 min read

Australian pacer Sean Abbott has been picked by Australia in their 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian pacer Sean Abbott has been picked in the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Abbott was impressive in the recently concluded 20-over series versus South Africa, claiming eight wickets. He adds a lot of prowess in the Australian ranks. Abbott now has an opportunity to play in an ODI World Cup for the first time in his career.

Australia's 15-member ICC World Cup squad

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

How did Abbott fare versus SA?

Abbott claimed figures worth 1/17 in the first encounter in Durban, bowling two overs. Australia won the match by 111 runs. In the second match, he claimed 3/22 from four overs, helping Australia win. In the third match, he picked 4/31 as Australia emerged victorious.

Decoding Abbott's stats for Australia

In 12 20-over matches, Abbott has mustered 13 scalps at 19.92. He has an economy rate of 7.84. He has one four-fer under his belt. Abbott made his ODI debut in 2014 but has had limited chances. In 11 ODIs, he has claimed 13 scalps at 31.92. He played his last ODI versus India in March 2023. 3/23 is his best ODI performance.

