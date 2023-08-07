Injured Pat Cummins to lead Australia in SA, India ODIs

Injured Pat Cummins to lead Australia in SA, India ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 09:04 am 1 min read

Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket Australia have announced their extended 18-member squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup that will be trimmed to 15. The same squad will feature in the ODI tours of South Africa and India. Pat Cummins has been named the captain. He will miss the T20I leg of both tours. Mitchell Marsh will lead the Aussies in the 20-over format. Here is more.

Cummins to lead despite a wrist injury

Cummins suffered a wrist injury while fielding during the fifth Ashes 2023 Test. The wound was expected to sideline him for six weeks. However, he has been named the captain of the ODI side. He is bound to lead the Aussies in the WC as well. Meanwhile, Australia will play five ODIs in SA and three in India ahead of the WC.

A look at Australia's ODI squad

Australian ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

