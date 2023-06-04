Sports

WTC Final, Pat Cummins vs Mohammed Shami: Statistical comparison

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 04, 2023, 11:11 am 2 min read

Cummins is the third-ranked Test bowler (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Australia will meet in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship final, which gets underway on June 7 at London's Kennington Oval. Pacers will look to make the most of the swing-friendly conditions as batters can have a hard time. Two of the best fast bowlers going around, Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins, will be on display. Here we compare their stats.

How they have fared at home?

Cummins's home record is certain to be better than Shami's as Australian tracks predominantly favor pacers while India pitches largely assist spinners. The Australian skipper owns 128 wickets in 28 Tests in this regard at 20.18 (5W: 5, 10W: 1). While Shami has 76 wickets in 21 home Tests, his average (22.10) is a tad above Cummins's (5W: 2).

A look at their overseas record

Cummins dominates this battle in overseas Tests as well. While Shami has 145 wickets in 41 Tests at 30.33 away from home (5W: 4), Cummins has 89 wickets in 21 Tests in this regard at 23.40 (5W: 3). Meanwhile, Shami returned with four wickets in his only appearance in a neutral Test. The Australian is yet to play a neutral game.

Their performance in England

Both pacers have played a significant amount of cricket in England and the same should benefit them. Shami has returned with 38 wickets in 13 Tests in the UK at a high average of 40.52. Cummins has played just five Tests in England and returned with 29 wickets. The Aussie is way ahead of Shami in terms of average (19.62) in the nation.

What has happened in Tests featuring both pacers?

As many as seven Tests have featured both Shami and Cummins so far. The competition is neck-to-neck in this regard as the former has returned with 23 wickets at 24.39. Cummins just scores over in this battle, having scalped 24 wickets at 24.04.

A look at their overall numbers

Shami has so far appeared in 63 Tests and returned with 225 wickets at 27.48 (5W: 6). 40 of these wickets have come in 11 Tests versus Australia at 31.27. Cummins, the third-ranked Test bowler, boasts 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.50 (5W: 8, 10W: 1). Against India, he owns 46 wickets in 12 matches at 25.45.

