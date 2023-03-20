Sports

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Visitors chase history in Chennai

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 20, 2023, 06:27 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli was the only Indian batter to cross the 30-run mark in the 2nd ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday (22nd March) in Chennai. The visitors were at their dominant best in the second game as they defeated India by 10 wickets and made it 1-1. However, the series remains in the balance as both teams will fancy their chances. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the 3rd ODI. 230 is the average first innings score. In his three outings, Virat Kohli has smashed a ton here. The surface will be good for batting and teams will look to bat first. The match will be live on Star Sports Network and also live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar (paid subscription) from 1:30 PM IST.

A look at the head-to-head records

India and Australia have faced each other in a total of 145 ODI to date. Australia enjoy a great record, having won 81 matches to India's 54. Whereas 10 ODIs were inconclusive. If the visitors win this game, they will be the first team to win a series in India against India since 2019. It was the Australians, who defeated India 3-2 in 2019.

How did the 2nd ODI pan out?

Steven Smith won the toss and invited India to bat first. Mitchell Starc did the rest with the ball, reducing the hosts to 49/5 inside 10 overs. Only Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29*) crossed the 20-run mark as India folded for 117. Starc finished with 5/53. In reply, Australian openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) steered them home in 11 overs.

Dominant Aussies will have some momentum

A 10-wicket victory will be a massive morale boost for Australia going into the decider. Besides, Marsh is in splendid form having smashed two fifties in consecutive matches. Starc has also been instrumental in this series, having picked eight wickets. For India, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and KL Rahul will have to take more responsibility, and the bowlers will have to improve drastically.

Here are the Probable Playing XIs

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Here are the key performers

Marsh has smashed 1,961 runs and may get to 2,000 runs. He has hammered 311 runs against India in only six innings, at an average of 103.66. Smith (4,939) may complete 5,000 runs. He will be the 17th Aussie to cross that landmark. In 45 ODIs, Kohli has hammered 2,118 runs at 52.95 versus Australia.

