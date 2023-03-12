Sports

Shreyas Iyer taken for scans due to back issues: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023, 10:54 am 2 min read

Iyer has been out of touch in this series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shreyas Iyer has been taken for scans after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play of the ongoing fourth and final Test versus Australia. Owing to the same, he didn't come out to bat on Day 4 following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal. His participation in the remainder of the Ahmedabad Test is uncertain. Here are further details.

Iyer's tryst with back issues

This is the second time in two months that Iyer has been troubled by back issues. Earlier this year, Iyer missed the white-ball series versus New Zealand due to back problems. He missed the opening Test of the ongoing series due to the same reason. The batter has been far away from his best in the series, managing just 42 runs in four innings.

Sensational numbers in Tests

Iyer slammed a record-breaking Test ton on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut. In 10 Tests, the right-handed batter has slammed 666 runs at an average of 44.4. The tally includes five fifties besides a ton.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) starred for the Aussies. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. In reply, India got off to a decent start, with their top-four batters getting runs. While opener Shubman Gill smoked 128 runs, Virat Kohli crossed the 50-run mark after a while in Tests.

Concern for KKR

As Iyer leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise would be sweating over his fitness. He has been a prolific performer in IPL, having mustered 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. Last season, which marked Iyer's KKR debut, he hammered 401 runs at 30.85. Notably, IPL 2023 will get underway on March 31.