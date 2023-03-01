Sports

3rd Test: Australia dictate proceedings versus India on Day 1

Mar 01, 2023

Australia have dominated the scenes versus India on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore on Wednesday. Having bowled out India for a paltry 109 in the first innings, Australia (156/4) have now taken a lead (47 runs) with Usman Khawaja leading the way with a 60-run knock. For India, Ravindra Jadeja has accounted for the Aussie wickets. Here is the report.

India bowled out for 109

Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore. Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith didn't take long to introduce the spinners and the move paid massive dividends. India suffered a shocking batting collapse. Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) were the only ones to score over 20. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16), Todd Murphy (1/23), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) shared wickets.

Career best figures for Kuhnemann (5/81)

Kuhnemann struck in his very first over, outfoxing Rohit Sharma, who wanted to go for a biggie and ended up being stumped. He bowled a slower ball around the off-stump and drew Shubman Gill forward, who ended up getting an edge. His third wicket was of Shreyas Iyer, who got bowled. Kuhnemann then lured R Ashwin for the drive before trapping Umesh Yadav LBW.

40 innings since Kohli last smashed a ton

Virat Kohli's torrid run in Tests continued as he could only manage a 52-ball 22 in the ongoing third Test against Australia (2 fours). Kohli has now gone 40 innings without a Test century. Kohli has managed 1,015 runs across 40 innings in this period, averaging 26.02. He hasn't even been able to touch the 50-run mark in his last 14 innings.

Khawaja excels for AUS

Khawaja scored a solid 60-run knock, having faced 147 balls. His knock was studded with four fours. Khawaja has now raced to 4,315 runs at 46.90. He slammed his 21st fifty. Khawaja was finally dismissed by Jadeja.

Jadeja claims 4 scalps

Jadeja claimed all 4 Aussie scalps, dismissing Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Khawaja, and Steve Smith. He has now raced past 260 scalps (262). Meanwhile, he became only the second Indian all-rounder to complete an international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets. Besides Jadeja, former all-rounder Kapil Dev is the only Indian with over 5,000 runs and 500 wickets at the highest level.