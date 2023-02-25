Sports

Tim Southee equals this record of MS Dhoni: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 25, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Tim Southee now has 78 sixes in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

England have tightened their grip over New Zealand in the ongoing second and final Test. At stumps on Day 2, the Kiwis were reeling at 138/7 after the Brits declared their first innings at 435/8. The hosts have a deficit of 297 runs. NZ skipper Tim Southee returned unbeaten alongside Tom Blundell. The former has equaled MS Dhoni's record of sixes in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

In a career spanning over a decade, Dhoni took the greatest of bowlers to the cleaners.

He smashed 78 sixes, the second-most by an Indian in the format.

Southee, who emulated Dhoni's record, now has the third-most Test sixes for New Zealand.

The former reached the landmark in the 81st over bowled by Joe Root.

Southee smacked an incredible six over deep mid-wicket.

Southee in elite company

Interestingly, Brendon McCullum, Chris Cairns, and Southee are the only three New Zealand batters to have smashed over 70 sixes in the format. Meanwhile, McCullum is the only Kiwi player with over 100 sixes in this regard.

Southee breaks another record

Southee now has 28 Test sixes away from home, now the joint-second-most by a New Zealand batter with John Reid. Interestingly, Australia's Steven Smith also has the same number of away Test sixes. Besides, Southee broke the record of McCullum, who has 27 sixes in the format in foreign conditions. Southee and Reid are only behind Cairns (35).

First NZ player with 700 international wickets

Southee unlocked a massive achievement on Day 1. He became the first player to take 700 international wickets for NZ. Southee (700) and former skipper Daniel Vettori (705) are the only New Zealanders with over 700 international scalps. Interestingly, Southee is the first player to do so for NZ. Vettori, who took 696 wickets for the Kiwis, claimed nine scalps for ICC World XI.

2nd Test: The summary of Day 2

On Day 2, England resumed at their overnight score of 315/3. Centurion Harry Brook could only add two to his overnight score and was dismissed for 186. Root remained unbeaten on 153. In reply, the Kiwis suffered another batting collapse as James Anderson and Jack Leach took three wickets apiece. NZ managed 138/7, with Blundell (25*) and Southee (23*) returning unbeaten.