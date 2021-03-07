Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 11:03 am

A blistering knock by opener Martin Guptill (71) powered New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over Australia in the 5th T20I. With this, the hosts sealed the five-match T20I series 3-2. Guptill was named the Player the Match for his vital knock, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi turned out to be the Player of the Series. Here is more on the same.

Match How did the match pan out?

After opting to bat, Australia made a patchy start as they lost Josh Philippe early on. However, skipper Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade steadied the ship with a 66-run stand. The visitors then suffered a batting collapse, having managed 142/8 after 20 overs eventually. NZ made it a one-sided affair, completing the run-chase in 15.3 overs (Devon Conway: 36, Guptill: 71, Glenn Phillips: 34*).

Do you know? History for New Zealand!

It was a historic event for New Zealand as they produced their maiden T20I series victory (bilateral) against Australia. Prior to this series, they hadn't won a single T20I against Australia in a bilateral series (home and away).

Guptill Leading run-scorer of the series

Guptill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his astonishing knock. His 46-ball 71 was studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes (SR: 154.35). Notably, he remained the leading run-scorer of the five-match series. He racked up 218 runs from five games at an average of 43.60. In fact, Guptill remained the only player to smash over 10 sixes (15) in the series.

Guptill, Southee Guptill, Southee make notable gains

Guptill has become the second-highest run-getter in T20Is. He surpassed Rohit Sharma (2,773) on the tally. Guptill now owns the second spot with 2,839 runs, only behind Virat Kohli (2,928). Meanwhile, pace spearhead Tim Southee (93) also eclipsed star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (92) in terms of wickets. The former is only behind Lasith Malinga (107) and Shahid Afridi (98) on the tally.

Sodhi Highest wicket-taker of the series