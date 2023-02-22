Sports

Women's T20 WC: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 12 fours and 1 six (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a brilliant 81* in England's record-breaking 114-run win against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The right-handed batter smashed the Pakistani bowlers all around the ground, having clobbered 12 fours and 1 six. She slammed her career-best score in the tournament. Notably, England registered the highest-ever total in the Women's T20 World Cup. Here are the stats.

Sciver-Brunt completes 2,135 runs

Sciver-Brunt has raced to 2,135 runs in 107 WT20Is at an average of 26.68 (SR: 114.72). The tally includes 12 fifties with her best score being 82. With the ball, she has claimed 79 wickets at an economy rate of 6.45. Notably, Stafanie Taylor and Sophie Devine are the only other players with over 1,900 runs and at least 75 wickets in the format.

How did the match pan out?

England hammered Pakistan by 114 runs in their final league encounter. They racked up a mammoth 213/5 after electing to bat first. Danielle Wyatt (59), Nat Sciver-Brunt (81*), and Amy Jones (47) did the bulk of scoring for England. The likes of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone derailed Pakistan's chase. They were restricted to 99/9 in 20 overs.