Women's T20 WC: Tahlia McGrath's 57 powers Australia to semi-final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 19, 2023, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Tahlia McGrath's fiery half-century against South Africa powered Australia to the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The dasher made a mockery of the Proteas bowling attack and scored runs all over the park. With the help of 10 boundaries, she scored 57 off just 33 balls as the Aussies claimed a six-wicket win. Here we look at her stats.

A power-packed knock from McGrath

Chasing 125 at the St George's Park in Gqeberha, the Aussies suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 40/3. Batting at number five, McGrath went after the bowlers from the outset and pushed SA on the back foot. She raced to her half-century off just 29 deliveries. McGrath eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Masabata Klaas in the 17th over.

5th WT20I fifty for McGrath

Meanwhile, this was McGrath's fifth WT20I fifty as she has now raced to 614 runs in 25 games (Highest score: 91*). Her average of 61.40 is the highest among batters with 400 or more runs in the format. In the same regard, the right-handed batter also boasts the highest strike rate (142.79). McGrath has truly been sensational in the 20-over format.

A look at her World Cup campaign

McGrath, who is standing in her maiden Women's T20 World Cup, didn't get many chances before the SA game. While she could only manage a seven-ball eight in Australia's campaign opener versus NZ, the dasher didn't get to bat in her side's next two games against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old unleashed her best against the Proteas side.

How did the game pan out?

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. South Africa were restricted to 124/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2/18) was the pick of the Australian bowlers. Opener Tazmin Brits (45) top scored for Proteas. In reply, Australia crossed the line in 16.3 overs. ﻿Beth Mooney (20) and Ashleigh Gardner (28*) were the other key contributors besides McGrath.