ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan confirm playoffs berth: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 19, 2023, 12:01 pm 2 min read

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 to seal a playoff berth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. Dimitrios Diamantakos (16') put the Blasters 1-0 up. Carl McHugh scored on either side of the interval as the Mariners extended their unbeaten run over the Blasters. Meanwhile, Blasters were down to 10 men as Rahul KP was sent off in the 64th minute.

Third successive playoff appearance

ATKMB were the runners-up in ISL 2020-21, losing 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in the final. In 2021-22, the Mariners wound up third in the league stage, only to lose to Hyderabad FC 2-3 in aggregate in the semi-finals. ATKMB seek their maiden ISL trophy. Earlier, as Atletico de Kolkata (2) and ATK (1), the club won three honors.

Key players for ATKMB in ISL 2022-23

Dimitri Petratos is the leading goal-scorer for the Mariners in ISL 2022-23. He has netted eight goals in 18 appearances. Hugo Boumous (4) and Carl McHugh (3) trail him. Petratos, who set up McHugh for the opener, has raced to seven assists in ISL 2022-23. It's the most by an ATKMB player this season. Boumous (4) and Liston Colaco (4) follow suit.

Key numbers for ATKMB in 2022-23

Notably, ATKMB have kept the most clean sheets in ISL 2022-23 (8). Mumbai City FC (5) trail them. ATKMB have been unbeaten in each of their six encounters against Blasters in ISL (W5 D1). Petratos has created the most chances by a player in ISL 2022-23 (50). Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has made the most saves this season (60 in 19 appearances).

A look at ATKMB's run in ISL 2022-23

With 31 points, ATKMB are currently placed third in the league standings (W9 D4 L6). They have scored 22 goals and conceded on 17 occasions. They own a goal difference of +5. ATKMB rank above Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters (31 points each). Up next, they will face East Bengal in their last group stage fixture on February 25 at Salt Lake Stadium.