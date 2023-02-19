Sports

NZ vs ENG, Daryl Mitchell completes 1,000 Test runs: Stats

Mitchell scored 57* off 101 balls and during the course, he also completed 1,000 Test runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England decimated New Zealand by 267 runs in the opening Test, which happened to be a Day-Night affair. NZ's margin of defeat would have been even more colossal had Daryl Mitchell not smoked an unbeaten fifty in the fourth innings. Mitchell scored 57* off 101 balls and during the course, he also completed 1,000 Test runs. Here we look at his stats.

A fighting knock from Mitchell

Mitchell, who was dismissed for a duck in New Zealand's first innings, played an innings of character in his second outing. The hosts suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 28/5. Mitchell, who batted at number five, precisely tackled the pink cherry and fought a lone battle. He was the only one from his team to touch the 30-run mark in the innings.

1,000 runs for Mitchell

Notably, Mitchell completed 1,000 runs in 22 innings of 15 Tests. Among NZ batters, only Devon Conway (19), John Reid (20), Mark Richardson (20) and Jesse Ryder (21) have accomplished the milestone faster. The batter has now raced to 1,049 runs in 15 Tests with the help of four tons and six fifties. 190 reads his highest score in the format.

Highest average for an NZ batter in Tests

Among NZ batters with at least 1,000 runs in Tests, Mitchell boasts the highest average (58.27). He went past fellow teammate Devon Conway (53.43) in this regard. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson (53.13) is the only other batter with a 50-plus average on this list.

Staggering numbers versus England

More than 60% of Mitchell's Test runs have come against England. The batter has now raced to 674 runs in six Tests against them at an astronomical average of 84.25. The tally includes three tons and four fifties. Meanwhile, Mitchell has played just two home Tests against the Brits, accumulating 130 runs at 65. On England soil, he boasts 544 runs at 90.66.

Memorable series in 2022

Last year, Mitchell became the first Kiwi player with three successive centuries against England in a Test series. Overall, he was the third visiting player to have struck three centuries in a Test series in England in the 21st century. Notably, he clobbered 482 runs in the series at a sensational average of 107.60. Interestingly, NZ suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the Test tour.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, England made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, posted 374 thanks to fifties from Brook, Joe Root (57), and Ben Foakes (51). NZ came nowhere near the target and subsequently, suffered a thumping defeat.