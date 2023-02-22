Sports

UCL: Liverpool script unwanted records after losing to Real Madrid

Written by V Shashank Feb 22, 2023

Liverpool suffered a 2-5 defeat at Anfield (Source: Twitter/@LFC)

Reigning champions Real Madrid came from behind to stun Liverpool 5-2 in a riveting UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 first-leg tie at Anfield. As per Opta, Liverpool became the first team in Champions League history to take a 2-0 lead and then lose the game by a three-goal margin. We look at the embarrassing records scripted by Liverpool.

How did the match pan out?

The Reds made a dream start, with Darwin Nunez sliding their opener and Mohamed Salah doubling their lead later. The visitors turned the tables soon, with Vinicius Junior completing a quick brace to put Liverpool 2-2 level at half-time. Liverpool upped their tempo, with an unmarked Eder Militao nodding home to garner a slender lead. Karim Benzema struck twice to complete the 5-2 rout.

Unwanted records scripted by Liverpool

As per Squawka, Liverpool conceded five goals at Anfield for only the third time this century: 3-6 vs Arsenal (2007), 5-5 vs Arsenal (2019), and 2-5 vs Real Madrid (2023). It is the first time they conceded five at home in the European competition.

A forgettable record for Jurgen Klopp

This was only the fourth time a Jurgen Klopp side shipped five-plus goals in a home game in all competitions, after Mainz in 2006 (1-6 vs Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga), Borussia Dortmund in 2009 (1-5 vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga), and Liverpool in 2019 (5-5 vs Arsenal).

Noteworthy records for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Real Madrid have scored five or more goals in consecutive Champions League games for the second time ever, having previously achieved in November 1998. Real Madrid are only the second team in the history of European competitions to score five goals in a single match against Liverpool, after Ajax in December 1966 in the European Cup (5-1).

Sensational Benzema inks these records

As per Opta, Benzema has scored more goals against Liverpool than any other player in European Cup/Champions League history (6). He has scored four of them at Anfield, the most by an away player in the competition. Benzema has two goals in five Champions League appearances this season. The Ballon d'Or winner has netted 17 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.