Women's T20 WC: India, Australia set to reignite age-old rivalry

Written by V Shashank Feb 22, 2023, 12:52 pm 3 min read

India Women concluded at the second spot in Group B standings (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

In a battle of heavyweights, India will face five-time champions Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on February 23. It would be a rematch of the 2020 Women's T20 WC final, which India lost by 85 runs. Regardless, the Women in Blue have the right balance in their squad to overpower the Kangaroos. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting the knockouts. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 150. Chasing sides have won 21 of 35 T20Is played here. The wicket is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (6:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

Australia boast a 22-6 win-loss record against India in WT20Is (Tied: 1, NR:1). The tally includes Australia's narrow win in the gold-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Can India topple a set-looking Australia?

India have the right amount of youth and experience to trouble their rivals. Smriti Mandhana and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh have come up with noteworthy contributions so far. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will have to deliver the needful. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh has been spot-on with her line and lengths. For Australia, Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt are must-sees on the batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh. Australia (Probable XI): Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Key performers in the 2023 Women's T20 WC

Mandhana has slammed 149 runs across three matches at 49.66 (50s: 2). Healy has scored 146 runs in three matches while averaging 73.00 (50s: 2). Ghosh has amassed 122 runs at a mind-boggling average of 122.00. Right-arm pacer Schutt has clipped eight wickets so far at 9.75. Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner owns seven scalps at 9.71. Renuka has taken seven wickets at 10.14.

