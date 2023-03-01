Sports

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja accomplishes this double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 04:15 pm 1 min read

Jadeja completed 500 international wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday became only the second Indian all-rounder to complete the international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets. He accomplished the feat in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The left-arm spinner scalped a couple of wickets on Day 1 and touched the 500-wicket mark. Notably, Jadeja is the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests.

Jadeja joins the list of elites

Besides Jadeja, former all-rounder Kapil Dev is the only Indian with over 5,000 runs and 500 wickets at the highest level. Overall, he became the 11th player to get the milestone. Meanwhile, Jadeja now owns 5,527 runs in 298 international games besides 500-plus wickets. In Tests, he has raced to 2,623 runs. The 34-year-old owns over 260 wickets in the format.

How has the 3rd Test proceeded?

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test. The hosts were off to a poor start as their top-order crumbled against Australia's spin attack. India were hence folded for 109. Todd Murphy (1/23), Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) were among the wickets. Jadeja took Australia's first 3 wickets as the Aussies gained lead.