IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India folded for 109

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Team India was bundled out for a paltry 109 while batting first in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The hosts couldn't stand against Australia's spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann. Kuhnemann scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. Notably, India, who are 2-0 up in the series, are eyeing a series win. Here are further details.

How did India's first innings pan out?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore. Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith didn't take long to introduce the spinners and the move paid massive dividends. The hosts suffered a shocking batting collapse. Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) were the only ones to score over 20. Kuhnemann (5/16), Murphy (1/23) and Lyon (3/35) shared wickets.

India script unwanted records

India recorded their third-lowest score while batting first at home in this century. It is also their second-lowest total while batting first against the Aussies since 2000. It is the first instance of India failing to touch the 150-run mark while batting first in a home Test. Back in April 2008, they were folded for 76 against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's lean patch

Kohli's horrendous run in Tests continues as he could only manage a 52-ball 22. He has now gone 40 innings without a Test century. He hasn't even been able to touch the 50-run mark in his last 14 innings. The batter fell prey to Todd Murphy for the third time in this series. Kohli now owns 8,217 runs in 107 Tests at 48.34.

Lyon's dominance against Pujara

Nathan Lyon dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for the 12th time in Tests. The latter could only manage one off four balls. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 12 times in the longest format. Only veteran England pacer James Anderson has dismissed the Indian batter as many times in the whites. Meanwhile, no other batter has fallen prey to the off-spinner as many times in Tests.

Maiden fifer for Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Kuhnemann scalped his maiden fifer in Tests, recording figures worth 5/16 in nine overs. The left-arm spinner, who is standing in his second Test, could only manage two scalps on his debut. Notably, this was Kuhnemann's fourth five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as he has now raced to 42 wickets in 15 games at a 34-plus average.