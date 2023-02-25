Sports

James Anderson becomes highest wicket-taker in 2nd innings (Tests): Stats

Anderson broke Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most Test wickets in the 2nd innings

England are all over New Zealand in the ongoing second and final Test. On Day 2, the Kiwis finished at 138/7 after the Brits declared their first innings (435/8). Pace spearhead James Anderson ran through New Zealand's batting line-up taking three wickets. In the process, he broke Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most Test wickets in the 2nd innings.

Why does this story matter?

Even a decade after retiring, veteran spinner Muralitharan remains the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He remains the only bowler with 800 wickets in the format.

In an illustrious career, he took 228 wickets in the second innings (Tests).

Anderson, who has been serving England for nearly two decades, has surpassed this mark of Muralitharan.

The former has added another feather to his cap.

Anderson climbs to the top

Anderson now has 231 wickets in the second innings from 98 Tests at an average of 26.14. Meanwhile, Muralitharan took 228 wickets in this regard from just 62 Tests. Interestingly, Muralitharan and Anderson are the only two bowlers with over 200 wickets in the second innings (Tests). Australian legend Shane Warne trails Muralitharan with 193 scalps.

Second-most fifers in second innings

Anderson has the second-most five-wicket hauls in the second innings of a Test (15). He is only behind Muralitharan, who has a record 21 fifers in this regard. Notably, the bowling strike rates of Anderson (55.8) and Muralitharan (55.7) in the second innings are identical.

Anderson's dominance over Kane Williamson

Anderson continues his dominance in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. He dismissed Kane Williamson, the former NZ captain, for the ninth time in 20 Test innings. No other bowler has dismissed the Kiwi great even seven times in the format. Williamson owns 144 runs at a paltry average of 16 in this battle. Notably, six of these dismissals have come on NZ soil.

The number one Test bowler

Ahead of the 2nd Test, Anderson climbed to the top of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. He ended Australian speedster Pat Cummins' four-year reign as the top-ranked bowler in Tests. Anderson is now the oldest bowler to bag the number-one spot since 1936. This is the sixth time that Anderson has held the number one spot in Test Bowling rankings.

What's next for Anderson?

Anderson, the world's most successful fast bowler in international cricket, remains unstoppable even at 40. He is still the backbone of England's pace attack in Test cricket. The right-arm seamer is one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling. Anderson requires 15 more to enter the 700-wicket club in Test cricket. He is also set to become the third bowler with 1,000 international wickets.