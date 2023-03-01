Sports

3rd Test: Usman Khawaja smashes 60 versus India

Australian opener Usman Khawaja hammered a 60-run knock in the ongoing 3rd Test versus India in Indore. He shared a 96-run stand for the second wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne as Australia ended Day 1 on 156/4 after having bowled India out for 109 in their first innings. Khawaja fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja, who ended with four scalps.

Key numbers for Khawaja

Khawaja smashed four fours in a 147-ball knock. He got dismissed while going for the sweep but it wasn't in control. He got a thick top edge and held out in the deep. Khawaja has now raced to 4,315 runs at 46.90. He slammed his 21st fifty, including a third one versus India. He has 351 runs versus India at 29.25.

How did Day 1 pan out?

India suffered a shocking batting collapse. Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) were the only ones to score over 20. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16), Todd Murphy (1/23), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) shared wickets. Australia were 12/1 before a fighting stand helped them sail along. Jadeja was impressive for India, getting the key scalps of Khawaja and Smith at the end of the day.