Rohit Sharma eyes 2,000-run mark at home (Tests): Key stats

Feb 25, 2023

Rohit Sharma slammed a record-breaking century in the series opener

Rohit Sharma will be geared up to lead India in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Holkar Cricket Association Stadium, Indore, starting March 1. He slammed a record-breaking century in the series opener and followed it up with scores of 32 and 31 in Delhi. In Indore, Rohit could complete 2,000 Test runs at home. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit has been India's mainstay opener in international cricket.

However, his Test career rocketed only after Virat Kohli promoted him as an opener in 2019.

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 46 Tests. He has racked up 3,257 runs at a 46.76.

And now, Rohit is set to touch the 2,000-run mark in Tests at home.

Rohit averages 71.96 in home Tests

Rohit has tallied 1,943 runs from 22 Tests at home so far. His average of 71.96 in home Tests is next to only Sir Donald Bradman, who finished with 98.22. Indian batter Kohli is Rohit's closest rival in this regard (59.43). Meanwhile, Rohit's tally at home includes 8 hundreds and 6 half-centuries. He also has a Test double-century at home.

Rohit's notable numbers (opposition-wise)

Rohit averages over 50 against six of the seven oppositions he has faced at home in Test cricket. A look at his averages - Vs Australia: 61.00, Bangladesh: 13.50, England: 57.50, New Zealand: 79.33, South Africa: 69.37, Sri Lanka: 76.75, and West Indies: 288.00.

Rohit entered record books in 1st Test

Rohit scripted history in the first Test against Australia, becoming the first Indian player to slam centuries across all three formats as a skipper. Overall, he became the fourth player to do so. Rohit joined Pakistan's Babar Azam, Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan, and South Africa's Faf du Plessis on the elite list. Notably, Rohit owns three ODI tons and two T20I centuries as captain.

Second-most international sixes at home

During his knock in Nagpur, Rohit also became only the second batter after New Zealand's Martin Guptill to complete 250 international sixes at home. While the Kiwi batter owns 256 maximums in this regard, Rohit has 253 sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit has smashed 523 sixes in international cricket. Only West Indies' Chris Gayle is ahead of Rohit on the list with 553 maximums.