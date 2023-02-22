Sports

Bumrah contemplated bowling slow in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: Here's why

Bumrah contemplated bowling slow in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Feb 22, 2023, 02:03 pm 3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah battled physical and mental exhaustion in the SCG Test in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest pacers of the modern era. He was instrumental in India's historic 2-1 series over Australia Down Under in 2018-19. One of the noteworthy aspects of Bumrah's career is his ability to bowl through pain. Former India fielding coach, R Sridhar, revealed an incident from the tour that highlights how Bumrah battled physical exhaustion at SCG.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah, who took a fifer in the third Test at MCG, was physically and mentally exhausted ahead of the fourth Test at SCG.

With the wicket likely to offer nothing for the pacers, Bumrah reached out to then bowling coach, Bharat Arun, suggesting that he bowls slow to take out the Test.

Arun listened patiently before talking out Bumrah from taking such a decision.

Here's what Bumrah said

'I am very jaded, Sir, physically exhausted and mentally drained. There's nothing at stake so far as the series is concerned. The track is docile. It's more or less certain that this game will end in a draw?' wrote Sridhar in his book 'Coaching Beyond'. Bumrah added, "So what I will do, Sir is I'll bowl a little slowly. I won't go flat out."

Arun pointed out the repercussions to Bumrah

"If you bowl like that and if a player like Shaun Marsh or Marnus Labuschagne plays you out, he will actually get the confidence to do it again. He's going to go one-up over you. So, tomorrow, in another match, even when you are bowling flat out, he will think, I have played him well, I have that mental edge over him," said Arun.

Bumrah shone in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19

Bumrah was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2018-19 series Down Under, which the visitors won 2-1. He claimed 21 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 17.00. He pocketed 11 wickets in the 2020-21 series, averaging 29.36. He seized a match-winning four-fer (4/56) in the first innings during the Boxing Day Test at MCG. India ended up clinching the series 2-1.

Bumrah ruled out of the Australia series

Bumrah has been ruled out of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. He won't participate in the ODI leg as well, which gets underway on March 17. As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah didn't receive clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he is under rehabilitation. Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to his persistent back issues.