Sports

NZ vs ENG: Instances of teams winning after serving follow-on

NZ vs ENG: Instances of teams winning after serving follow-on

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 28, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

New Zealand beat England by 1 run (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In an absolute thriller, New Zealand defeated England by one run in the second and final Test to level the series 1-1. This was just the second instance of a team winning a Test by a solitary run. Meanwhile, this was the fourth instance of a side emerging victorious after being enforced a follow-on. Here we look back at the previous three instances.

England upset Australia

The first such instance was recorded in 1984 as England beat Australia by 10 runs in the Sydney Test. The hosts piled up 586 while batting first and the Brits could only manage 325 in their first innings. However, after being asked to follow on, they posted 437 with opener Albert Ward scoring 117. Chasing 177, Australia suffered a collapse and folded for 166.

England's comeback in Leeds

The second such win was also recorded by England against Australia in the 1981 Leeds Test. Australia declared at 401/9 while batting first. In reply, the hosts could only manage 174 and were asked to bat again. Riding on Ian Botham's unbeaten 149, England posted 356 in their second outing. Chasing 130, Australia could only manage 111 and lost by 18 runs.

India's heroic win in Kolkata

The 2001 Kolkata Test between India and Kolkata is still afresh in many minds. Australia posted 445 while batting first and in response; the hosts were bundled out for 174. While India's defeat looked certain, VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) fought back with incredible knocks in India's second innings. India declared at 657/7 and later won the contest by 171 runs

How did New Zealand vs England match pan out?

Batting first at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, England declared at 435/8 with Joe Root (153*) and Harry Brook (186) smashing centuries. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 209 with veteran pacer Stuart Broad claiming a four-fer. However, NZ bounced back while following on and posted 483. Kane Williamson scored 132. Chasing 258, England agonizingly fell short and suffered a one-run defeat.

Narrowest win in Tests

As mentioned, this was just the second instance of a team winning a Test by one run. West Indies defeated Australia by the same margin in the 1993 Adelaide Test. Overall, this was New Zealand's third Test victory by 10 or fewer runs.