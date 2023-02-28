Sports

Lionel Messi wins his 2nd Best Fifa Award: Stats

Lionel Messi wins his 2nd Best Fifa Award: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 28, 2023, 01:23 pm 1 min read

Lionel Messi has been named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina forward beat Frenchmen Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize. With this win, Messi pocketed his 2nd Best Fifa Award and has equaled the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. Here are the key stats and details.

Messi's response after winning the award

Messi, who won the award for a second time, said: "It's amazing. It's been a tremendous year and it's an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my team-mates I wouldn't be here." "I achieved the dream I had been hoping for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so."

List of award winners

The Best men's player: Lionel Messi The Best women's player: Alexia Putellas The Best men's goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez The Best women's goalkeeper: Mary Earps The Best men's coach: Lionel Scaloni The Best women's coach: Sarina Wiegman The Best Puskas award: Marcin Oleksy The Best fan award: Argentina fans The Best fair play award: Luka Lochoshvili