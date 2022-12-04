Sports

Nathan Lyon claims five-for, enters this elite list: Key stats

Dec 04, 2022

Nathan Lyon picked up a five-for as Australia thrashed West Indies by 164 runs in the Test series opener. The veteran spinner returned with 6/128 in the last innings of the game. Overall, he took eight wickets in the contest. He also surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin (442) to become the second-most successful off-spinner in Tests. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon returned with 2/61 in West Indies' first innings.

Jason Holder and Kemar Roach were his victims.

The last innings of the game saw the 35-year-old running through the opposition's batting line-up.

He scalped a six-fer as WI got bundled out for 333 while chasing a record 498 in Perth.

Lyon is now the eighth-most successful bowler in Tests with 446 scalps.

Celebrated rivalry with Ashwin

Ashwin and Lyon are two of the most prominent spinners going around in Tests. The duo started their respective international careers at the same time and has been neck-to-neck in terms of wickets in Tests. Lyon, with a stellar performance in Perth, has now gone past the Indian ace. The latter currently owns 442 wickets in 86 Tests at 24.13.

Lyon surpasses Dale Steyn as well

Lyon also went past Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test scalps. He is only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) in terms of Test wickets among finger spinners. Among Australian bowlers, only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) have more Test wickets than Lyon.

A look at Lyon's Test stats

Lyon, who made his Test debut in August 2011, boasts 446 scalps in 111 Tests. The tally includes 21 five-wicket hauls and three 10-fers as well. The veteran averages just under 32 in the format. His best figures read 8/50. Notably, Lyon is also the second-most capped specialist off-spinner in Tests, behind Muralitharan (133). The former has a realistic chance to top this list.

How has he fared at home?

Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner in Tests at home with 224 wickets in 58 Tests at 31.96. The tally includes nine five-fers and a couple of 10-fers. Against West Indies, he has claimed 42 scalps in nine games (two five-wicket hauls).

How did the match pan out?

Double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith powered Australia to 598/4 (declared) in the first innings. The visitors could manage only 283 in reply. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite scored 64, while his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul smashed 51. Labuschagne smothered another ton as the hosts declared at 182/2. Though Brathwaite scored a ton on this occasion, WI got bundled out for 333.