Jasprit Bumrah set to miss IPL 2023 season: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 28, 2023, 06:08 pm 3 min read

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is yet to completely recover from the back injury

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after being given the option of undergoing back surgery. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is yet to completely recover from the back injury which had ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup last year. He could also possibly miss the ICC World Test Championship final if India qualify.

Medical staff monitoring Bumrah

The report adds that the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is treating Bumrah's case on an urgent basis. It is understood that the staff suggested the surgery option to him following recurring niggles in his lower back. It had surfaced originally in the form of a stress reaction in August 2022.

Bumrah was ruled out of the Australia series

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. He won't participate in the ODI leg as well, which gets underway on March 17. As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah didn't receive clearance from the NCA, where he is under rehabilitation. Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to his persistent back issues.

Timeline of Bumrah's injuries

Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup in August-September last year. The same made him miss the continental tournament. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20I series against Australia. After missing the opener, he played the last two T20Is but looked far from his best. His back pain reportedly got extravagated during the series.

Missed the T20 World Cup

After the Australia series, India hosted South Africa in three T20Is and Bumrah was named in the initial squad. While the pacer warmed the benches in the opener, he was officially ruled out of the series ahead of the second T20I. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where India got knocked out in the semi-final.

Missed New Zealand and Bangladesh tour

After the T20 WC, India toured New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The side then went to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. Bumrah missed both tours. Hence, the third T20I versus Australia on September 25 remains his last international appearance.

Bumrah's controversial addition and exclusion from the squad

Notably, Bumrah was included in India's squad for the three-match Sri Lanka ODI series last month. He wasn't named in the initial squad and was a late addition to the team. However, his name was later withdrawn as the BCCI didn't want to rush his comeback. The speedster also missed the home white-ball series versus New Zealand last month.

Bumrah's IPL numbers

Bumrah's absence is a big blow for Mumbai Indians. He has made a huge impact for MI over the years. In 120 matches in the IPL, Bumrah has managed 145 scalps at 23.31. In the IPL 2022 season, he managed 15 scalps.