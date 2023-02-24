Sports

NZ vs ENG: Harry Brook smashes 184*, breaks several records

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 24, 2023, 10:54 am 3 min read

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smashed his highest Test score in the ongoing second and final game against New Zealand. The right-handed batter made a mockery of NZ's bowling attack and returned unbeaten at 184 off 169 balls at stumps on Day 1. Notably, this was Brook's fourth Test ton and seventh fifty-plus score in his last eight Test innings. Here are his stats.

Another stellar knock from Brook

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. England were reduced to 21/3 when Brook arrived in the middle. The dasher joined forces with Joe Root (101*) and the duo steadied the ship with an unbeaten 294-run stand. Brook did the bulk of the scoring as he gathered runs all over the park. England finished at 315/3 at stumps.

Stunning start to his Test career

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook became the fastest batter to touch the 800-run mark in Tests, accomplishing the feat in nine innings. India's Vinod Kambli (798) previously held the record for most Test runs after the first nine innings.

How Brook has fared in Tests?

Brook, who debuted in Tests versus South Africa in September last year, has made a jaw-dropping start to his Test career. He has so far accumulated 807 runs in six games at a stellar average of 100.88. Meanwhile, his strike rate is just under 100 (99.38). The right-handed batter now owns four tons and three fifties in just nine Test innings.

Brook can accomplish this feat

Meanwhile, Brook can become only the fifth England batter to hammer a Test double-ton on NZ soil. He would join Walter Hammond (336* and 227), Root (226), Keith Fletcher (216), and Graham Thorpe (200*) in the elite list. Overall, 36 Englishmen own double-tons in Tests.

Twin fifties in the series opener

Notably, Brook returned with twin fifties in the series opener, which happened to be a Day-Night affair. He backed his 81-ball 89 from the first innings with a fiery 41-ball 54. Riding on his efforts, the Brits recorded a thumping 267-run triumph and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Brook was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Sensational run in the Pakistan series

Brook scripted a plethora of records during the Pakistan Test series last year. With 468 runs in three Tests, the 23-year-old finished the series as the highest run-getter. His average and strike rate read 93.60 and 93.41, respectively. Brook became the first England batter to score 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. As a result, England recorded a historic 3-0 triumph.

Centuries in each game of an away series

Brook, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, smashed centuries in all three games versus Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has become only the second batter to score hundreds in each game of an away series (three or more Tests). New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is the only other batter with the feat. Notably, the Pakistan series marked Brook's maiden away Test assignment.