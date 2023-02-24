Sports

NZ vs ENG: Joe Root smokes his 29th Test century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 24, 2023, 09:46 am 1 min read

Joe Root brought up his 29th Test century in the ongoing second and final game against New Zealand. The veteran batter paced his innings to perfection as he reached three figures off 182 deliveries. It was indeed a timely knock from Root as he rescued the Brits after a top-order collapse. Meanwhile, here we look at Root's stats in Test cricket.

A timely knock from Root

NZ won the toss and opted to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. England were reduced to 21/3 when Root was joined by England's batting sensation Harry Brook in the middle. The duo steadied the ship for the visitors with a double-century stand. While Brook, who also touched three figures, did the bulk of the scoring, Root assisted him with apt support.

England's second-highest run-getter in Tests

Standing in his 129th Test, Root raced past 10,800 runs with his average being just below 50. The tally includes 56 fifties besides 29 tons. Five of his centuries have been converted into double-tons. Among England batters, only Alastair Cook (12,472) owns more Test runs. Meanwhile, only Steve Smith (30) has smoked more Test centuries than Root among active players.