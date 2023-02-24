Sports

Manchester United overcome Barcelona, reach Europa League R16: Key stats

Manchester United earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League playoff tie (2nd leg) to advance. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Barcelona took a 1-0 lead after Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty. However, Fred and Antony scored in the second half to hand United a 4-3 win on aggregate. United have reached the round of 16.

Here are the match stats

United dominated in terms of attempts (12) compared to Barca's six. United also had 5 shots on target to Barca's three. Barca dominated possession (58%) and had a pass accuracy of 80%.

Manchester United script these records

As per Opta, Manchester United have seen substitutes score 19 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any big five European league side in 2022-23. United remain unbeaten in their last 18 games at Old Trafford. United have scored 41 goals in this run, besides conceding just nine. Moreover, United have ended Barca's 18-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Key numbers for Fred and Lewy

Fred has now been directly involved in six goals in his last eight games for Manchester United (G3 A3). In 34 appearances this season, he has netted five goals. Lewandowski has now scored 25+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons of his club career. He has raced to 25 goals in 30 appearances for Barca this season.

How did the match pan out?

Lewandowski scored a penalty after Bruno Fernandes fouled Alejandro Balde. Barca did well until half-time before United responded. United equalized early in the second half as Fred scored with a low shot from Fernandes' pass. Substitute Antony scored a 73rd-minute winner with a superb low strike from 15 yards. Lewandowski saw Raphael Varane clear his goal-bound effort at the death.

Contrasting records for the two clubs

Man United beat Barca for the first time since 2008, ending a five-game winless run. As per Opta, Barca have lost a game for the first time despite being ahead at half-time since April 2021 versus Granada.