Who are SA debutants Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee?

SA fielded two debutants in the 1st West Indies Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa duo of Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee marked their respective international debuts in the ongoing first Test against West Indies. While De Zori is a top-order batter, Coetzee is a right-arm pacer. The two youngsters have done well in domestic cricket lately and would like to shine at the highest level as well. Here we look at their stats.

Who is Tony de Zorzi?

Tony de Zorzi, who was born on August 28, 1997, represents Western Province in the domestic circuit. He piped Ryan Rickelton for a place in the initial XI. Notably, De Zori has been slotted to bat at number three on debut. Being a former Titans player, he is well versed with the conditions at Centurion's SuperSport Park, the venue for the first Test.

A look at his numbers (before debut)

De Zorzi, who made his First-Class debut in October 2016, has smashed 2,953 runs in the format at a decent average of 37.85. The tally includes seven tons and 12 fifties with his highest score reading 304*. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old owns 507 runs in five games at 101.4 in the ongoing CSA 4-Day Series Division 1. The tally includes two tons.

Who is Gerald Coetzee?

Coetzee was born on October 02, 2000. He represents Knights in domestic cricket. He traveled with the SA squad during their Test tour of Australia in late 2022. While the right-arm pacer couldn't receive his maiden Test cap Down Under, he gathered the limelight by scalping a hat-trick versus Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up fixture. Hence, expectations are pretty high from the pacer.

A look at his numbers (before debut)

Coetzee made his First-Class debut in October 2019 against the Warriors. He currently has 50 wickets in 16 red-ball games under his belt. His bowling average reads 30.3. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer as well. In the ongoing CSA 4-Day Series Division 1, the youngster boasts 11 wickets in four games at 34.36.

Maiden Test for Temba Bavuma as Test captain

The ongoing contest marks Temba Bavuma's maiden captaincy assignment in Tests. He has replaced Dean Elgar, who continues to be in the XI. Bavuma would be determined to make a significant mark straightaway. As far as the proceedings are concerned, SA won the toss and opted to bat first. Elgar and his opening partner Aiden Markarm recorded a century partnership for the first wicket