Bangladesh vs England, ODI series: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 28, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

England have dominated Bangladesh in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh are gearing up to take on England in a three-match ODI series, starting Wednesday (March 1). The Brits have been a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket and would step into the series as favorites. However, the Tigers have done well at home lately and would back themselves to upset England. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

A look at the head-to-head record

England have firmly dominated Bangladesh in the 50-over format. The two sides have met in 21 ODIs so far with the Brits emerging winners 17 times. The remaining four games went in Bangladesh's favor. Meanwhile, England have eight wins and two defeats on Bangladesh soil. Bangladesh last won an ODI against England back in 2016. They famously defeated England in the 2015 World Cup.

A look at Bangladesh's key performers

Litton Das was on a roll in ODIs last year, having smashed 577 runs in 13 games at 52.45. Mahmudullah hammered 410 runs in 15 ODIs last year at 51.25. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan contributed 235 runs and 17 wickets in just nine ODIs last year. Mehidy Hasan picked up 24 wickets in 15 ODIs last year besides scoring 330 runs.

Who are England's key performers?

Reece Topley was brilliant in the 50-over format last year, having scalped 13 wickets in seven ODIs at 16.38. Skipper Jos Buttler smashed 261 runs in three games at 130.5 in the South Africa ODI series in January 2023. Dawid Malan contributed 189 runs in that series. Star pacer Jofra Archer claimed a six-fer (6/40) in the final game of the series.

Here are the approaching milestones

Moeen Ali is four scalps away from completing 100 ODI wickets. Adil Rashid (175) needs four wickets to displace Stuart Broad as England's third-highest wicket-taker in the format. Jason Roy needs 175 runs to complete 6,000 ODI runs. Shakib Al Hasan needs six scalps from becoming the first Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 ODI wickets. Mustafizur Rahman is nine shy of 150 ODI wickets.