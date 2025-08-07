Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' teaser release date revealed; see new poster here
The first teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film Nishaanchi, starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, will be released on Friday. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios India, which read: "Aaj poster aur kal milegi pehli jhalak, style bhi hoga, dialogue baazi bhi! (Today poster, tomorrow first look. It'll have style and dialogues too). Teaser dropping tomorrow!" The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.
The film, set to hit theaters on September 19, tells the story of twin brothers who are identical in looks but have different values. One brother is seen guarding his love interest with a gun while the other is trying to escape with a bag full of money. The movie also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
Earlier, in a statement, Kashyap said that he had written Nishaanchi in 2016 and was looking for a studio that would trust him to make it his way. He said, "Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love, they were backed by great producers and great Studios. "Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment."