Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' teaser release date revealed; see new poster here

The film, set to hit theaters on September 19, tells the story of twin brothers who are identical in looks but have different values. One brother is seen guarding his love interest with a gun while the other is trying to escape with a bag full of money. The movie also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

Director's statement

This is what Kashyap said about film

Earlier, in a statement, Kashyap said that he had written Nishaanchi in 2016 and was looking for a studio that would trust him to make it his way. He said, "Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love, they were backed by great producers and great Studios. "Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment."