'His destiny': Smita on son Aaishvary Thackeray's debut with Kashyap

Aaishvary Thackeray , son of producer and social worker Smita Thackeray, is making his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap 's upcoming film Nishaanchi . Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Smita expressed her happiness over her son's decision. "Every mother dreams of seeing her children succeed in their chosen path. It was Aaishvary's destiny to be part of a film directed by such a brilliant and insightful director like Anurag Kashyap."

Film choice Why Aaishvary chose this film? When asked why Aaishvary chose Nishaanchi over more commercial projects, Smita said, "Aaishvary was eager for a project that would allow him to truly showcase his acting abilities." "But more than him choosing the project, the project chose him." "As destiny would have it, Anurag Kashyap happened to see his showreel without knowing anything about him and was impressed enough to mentor him and commit to making a film with him."

Career progression Foundation for commercial cinema Smita further explained, "Anurag is known for being extremely selective about the talent he works with." "Having the opportunity to work under such a visionary director lays a solid foundation." "It's only after that kind of grounding that you can confidently step into the world of commercial cinema."