'His destiny': Smita on son Aaishvary Thackeray's debut with Kashyap
What's the story
Aaishvary Thackeray, son of producer and social worker Smita Thackeray, is making his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Smita expressed her happiness over her son's decision. "Every mother dreams of seeing her children succeed in their chosen path. It was Aaishvary's destiny to be part of a film directed by such a brilliant and insightful director like Anurag Kashyap."
Film choice
Why Aaishvary chose this film?
When asked why Aaishvary chose Nishaanchi over more commercial projects, Smita said, "Aaishvary was eager for a project that would allow him to truly showcase his acting abilities." "But more than him choosing the project, the project chose him." "As destiny would have it, Anurag Kashyap happened to see his showreel without knowing anything about him and was impressed enough to mentor him and commit to making a film with him."
Career progression
Foundation for commercial cinema
Smita further explained, "Anurag is known for being extremely selective about the talent he works with." "Having the opportunity to work under such a visionary director lays a solid foundation." "It's only after that kind of grounding that you can confidently step into the world of commercial cinema."
Family legacy
Her children's passion for cinema despite political lineage
Both Aaishvary and his elder brother Rahul have chosen to pursue careers in the film industry, despite their political lineage. When asked about this, Smita said, "Their love for art, culture, and every aspect of filmmaking is what drives them." "My father-in-law (Balasaheb Thackeray) was an artist first, and I think today both of them are focusing more on their creative passions." Meanwhile, Nishaanchi will release in theaters on September 19. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, among others.