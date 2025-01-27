What's the story

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will headline an upcoming thriller produced by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.

The film will be directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.

Sharing his excitement, Rana said, "We are thrilled to have Bharuccha lead this project, guided by the visionary Kashyap as Creative Producer, and skillfully directed by Sharma."

Bharuccha was last seen in the thriller Akelli and will next star in the horror film Chhorii 2.