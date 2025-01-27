Anurag Kashyap to produce Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming thriller
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will headline an upcoming thriller produced by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.
The film will be directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.
Sharing his excitement, Rana said, "We are thrilled to have Bharuccha lead this project, guided by the visionary Kashyap as Creative Producer, and skillfully directed by Sharma."
Bharuccha was last seen in the thriller Akelli and will next star in the horror film Chhorii 2.
Anticipation
Bharuccha and Kashyap shared their happiness about the project
Bharuccha said, "This film is a bucket list tick! Working with Anurag sir is a dream come true!"
Kashyap said, "Nushrratt, a very fine actor, who I have never had the chance to collaborate with, finally working with Vishal Rana after trying to for over three years."
He added that he has known director Sharma since he was the second unit director of Sacred Games.
Director's view
Director Sharma's take on the upcoming thriller
Sharma expressed his joy in working with such a talented team.
He said, "This story is a bold leap into unchartered narrative territories which makes it such an incredible opportunity."
"Working alongside Vishal, the genius behind Echelon Productions, with Nushrratt, a powerhouse of talent and with Anurag Sir, a visionary, is a treat."
"I'm looking forward to creating a cinematic experience that resonates with all of us."
The release date hasn't been announced yet.