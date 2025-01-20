What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to make his Tollywood debut in the mythological film Kannappa, where he will portray the iconic role of Lord Shiva.

On Monday (January 20), the first look of Kumar as Shiva was unveiled with the message "A Glimpse of Divinity," sparking a wave of excitement among fans online.

The eagerly awaited pan-India film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.