'Kannappa'—First look of Akshay as Lord Shiva is finally here
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to make his Tollywood debut in the mythological film Kannappa, where he will portray the iconic role of Lord Shiva.
On Monday (January 20), the first look of Kumar as Shiva was unveiled with the message "A Glimpse of Divinity," sparking a wave of excitement among fans online.
The eagerly awaited pan-India film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.
Ensemble and release
'Kannappa' boasts a star-studded cast, set for April 2025 release
According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal will play Kumar's love interest, Goddess Parvathi, in Kannappa.
The film also stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Preity Mukundhan, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam.
Directed by Singh, the film is produced by Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu and is set to be released worldwide on April 25.
Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa🏹. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!#LordShivaॐ #HarHarMahadevॐpic.twitter.com/OclB6u18TH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2025
About the film
Know more about the film
Kannappa will bring to life the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa, renowned for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva.
Manchu believes the film's themes of loyalty and faith will strike a chord with audiences worldwide while staying deeply rooted in Indian culture.
Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, along with key names like Preity Mukhundhan and Mohan Babu, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.