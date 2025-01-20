Dhruv Rathee leaks 'Unbreakable' documentary on AAP
What's the story
The controversial documentary Unbreakable, which chronicles the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) journey, was leaked online on Sunday.
The full video was shared by YouTuber and vlogger Dhruv Rathee on his YouTube channel and it quickly went viral.
The 30-minute video features interviews with key AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh.
Kejriwal thanked Rathee in a tweet, declaring, AAP to be "unbreakable."
Viral leak
'Watch this before it gets banned!': Rathee
Rathee shared the video with a caption that read: "Watch this before it gets Banned! | UNBREAKABLE Documentary."
The video has garnered over 4 million views within 14 hours.
The documentary's release comes amid controversy as the Delhi Police recently stopped its private screening for not complying with election guidelines.
The AAP has accused the Delhi Police of canceling the event on instructions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Election guidelines
Documentary not an election campaign: Kejriwal
The police have said political parties have to seek permission for such events through a single-window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office.
They said they cannot grant or reject such permission.
However, Kejriwal contended in a press conference on January 18 that the documentary wasn't an election campaign and there were no election flags, speeches, or propaganda at the screening site.
He called the screening ban proof of "hooliganism and dictatorship."
Allegations
AAP alleged BJP's interference in documentary's release
The AAP has also claimed that the BJP is attempting to stop the release of Unbreakable, which tells the story of when many top AAP leaders were jailed.
Kejriwal posted the movie's trailer on social media, saying, "Watch the trailer. You will understand why the BJP wants to stop this film."
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi called it "the story of Aam Aadmi Party's unshakable struggle under difficult circumstances."
Election controversy
Controversy surfaced ahead of Delhi Assembly elections
The Unbreakable controversy comes just days ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, which are due on February 5.
BJP leader Amit Malviya took a dig at Kejriwal in a social media post, hinting that his frequent announcements were out of fear of losing the election.
"The fear of losing the election has led to such a situation that every day we wake up in the morning, make an announcement and then go to sleep," Malviya wrote.