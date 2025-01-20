What's the story

The controversial documentary Unbreakable, which chronicles the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) journey, was leaked online on Sunday.

The full video was shared by YouTuber and vlogger Dhruv Rathee on his YouTube channel and it quickly went viral.

The 30-minute video features interviews with key AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal thanked Rathee in a tweet, declaring, AAP to be "unbreakable."