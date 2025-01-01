Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid rumors of RSS backing BJP in the upcoming elections, Arvind Kejriwal, leader of AAP, has penned a letter to RSS chief questioning BJP's alleged wrongdoings.

Kejriwal accuses BJP of vote manipulation, citing 11,000 voter deletion applications in his constituency alone, and urges the Election Commission to prevent such practices.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the allegations and advised Kejriwal to stop accepting donations from "anti-national forces". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AAP chief's letter comes ahead of Delhi polls

'Buying votes': Kejriwal writes to RSS chief on BJP's 'wrongdoings'

By Chanshimla Varah 12:09 pm Jan 01, 202512:09 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has written an open letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, flagging the alleged misdeeds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. In his letter, Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of "openly buying votes by distributing money" and asked if the RSS endorses such behavior. He also alleged that the BJP is deleting votes of marginalized communities, including Dalits and Purvanchalis, on a large scale.

Democracy concerns

Kejriwal questions RSS's stance on BJP's alleged misconduct

Kejriwal's letter comes amid reports that the RSS may back the BJP in the upcoming elections. He asked Bhagwat if he condones these actions, saying, "Don't you think that the BJP is weakening Indian democracy in this way?" Reacting to Kejriwal's allegations, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asked him to "stop lying" and making false promises.

Counter-accusations

BJP dismisses Kejriwal's allegations, advises truthfulness

Sachdeva slammed Kejriwal, asking him to not accept donations from "anti-national forces" and to make honest promises to Delhi's citizens. Separately, Kejriwal has also accused the BJP of tampering voter lists in his constituency. He alleged that 11,000 voter deletion applications were filed in one area alone but were stopped by the Chief Election Commissioner's intervention.

Twitter Post

Read the full letter here

Election concerns

Kejriwal alleges voter list tampering in his constituency

He further alleged that "Operation Lotus," which he termed as efforts to manipulate elections, has reached his New Delhi constituency. He said a large number of applications for adding and deleting names from the voter list could impact 12% of the constituency's votes. The AAP leader urged the Election Commission to keep a strict watch to prevent such practices. He had also written to Bhagwat in September, asking him five questions about the BJP and its leadership.