Atishi claims LG Saxena ordered demolition of Buddhist, Hindu temples
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of giving a nod to the demolition of several Hindu and Buddhist religious structures in the city. In a letter to Saxena, she alleged that a "Religious Committee," under his direction, decided to demolish these structures during a meeting on November 22. The sites allegedly marked for demolition include West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri and Usmanpur.
L-G's office refutes allegations of planned demolitions
In her letter to Saxena, Atishi expressed concern over the potential impact on religious sentiments if these demolitions proceed and requested that he prevent any such actions. The lieutenant governor's office has dismissed Atishi's allegations as "cheap politics." The secretariat clarified that no temples, mosques, churches, or other places of worship are being demolished. It also said that no related files have been received by the office.
Atishi cites previous order, L-G's office issues counterstatement
Atishi also cited a past order from Saxena's office that demolition of religious structures comes under "public order" and is directly monitored by him. In turn, the Lieutenant Governor's office reiterated that Saxena has directed police to remain vigilant against possible vandalism for political gain. "His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident," the Lt Governor's office said.
Controversy follows recent exchange between Atishi and Saxena
The latest controversy comes after a recent spat where Saxena was upset over Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a "temporary, makeshift CM." Saxena on Monday wrote to to Atishi expressing his objection, calling the comment not just an "insult" to Atishi, but also to the President of India, who appointed her as per democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. To this, Atishi had said all elected officials are temporary as they have a term.