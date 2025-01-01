Summarize Simplifying... In short Atishi, a political figure, has accused Lieutenant Governor Saxena of ordering the demolition of Buddhist and Hindu temples, a claim Saxena's office denies, labeling it as "cheap politics".

This dispute follows a recent disagreement between the two, sparked by Saxena's objection to Atishi being referred to as a "temporary, makeshift CM".

Amidst these controversies, Saxena's office maintains that they are vigilant against potential religious vandalism.

Atishi wrote a letter to L-G VK Saxena

Atishi claims LG Saxena ordered demolition of Buddhist, Hindu temples

By Chanshimla Varah 10:29 am Jan 01, 202510:29 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of giving a nod to the demolition of several Hindu and Buddhist religious structures in the city. In a letter to Saxena, she alleged that a "Religious Committee," under his direction, decided to demolish these structures during a meeting on November 22. The sites allegedly marked for demolition include West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri and Usmanpur.

Denial issued

L-G's office refutes allegations of planned demolitions

In her letter to Saxena, Atishi expressed concern over the potential impact on religious sentiments if these demolitions proceed and requested that he prevent any such actions. The lieutenant governor's office has dismissed Atishi's allegations as "cheap politics." The secretariat clarified that no temples, mosques, churches, or other places of worship are being demolished. It also said that no related files have been received by the office.

Ongoing dispute

Atishi cites previous order, L-G's office issues counterstatement

Atishi also cited a past order from Saxena's office that demolition of religious structures comes under "public order" and is directly monitored by him. In turn, the Lieutenant Governor's office reiterated that Saxena has directed police to remain vigilant against possible vandalism for political gain. "His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident," the Lt Governor's office said.

Prior disagreement

Controversy follows recent exchange between Atishi and Saxena

The latest controversy comes after a recent spat where Saxena was upset over Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a "temporary, makeshift CM." Saxena on Monday wrote to to Atishi expressing his objection, calling the comment not just an "insult" to Atishi, but also to the President of India, who appointed her as per democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. To this, Atishi had said all elected officials are temporary as they have a term.