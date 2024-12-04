Summarize Simplifying... In short An assassination attempt was made on Badal, a sewadar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, but he escaped unharmed. The attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended before he could cause harm.

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab': Kejriwal on assassination attempt against Badal

By Snehil Singh 05:49 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged a conspiracy to defame Punjab after an assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. "Today, a major incident was narrowly avoided in Punjab. An attempt was made to shoot former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, but thanks to the quick action of the Punjab Police, a tragedy was prevented," he said in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.

Incident details

Kejriwal praises Punjab Police's swift action

The assassination attempt was made outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where Badal was serving as a "sewadar." The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, approached Badal, who was in a wheelchair owing to a leg fracture. Chaura tried shooting at Badal but was overpowered before he could cause any harm. A bullet hit the wall behind Badal, leaving him unscathed.

Allegations made

Kejriwal accuses BJP of ignoring Delhi's crime situation

Kejriwal hinted that powerful forces are at work to defame Punjab and its people. He lauded the Punjab Police for setting an example of maintaining law and order. The former Delhi CM also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for questioning Punjab's law and order but ignoring crimes in Delhi. "When there are open murders happening in Delhi, shootouts taking place, the entire capital is under the control of gangsters...the entire BJP...remains silent," he alleged.