CCTV shows Kanpur woman at gym before trainer murdered her

By Chanshimla Varah 03:32 pm Oct 27, 202403:32 pm

What's the story The body of a woman, who had been missing since June 24, was found near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The victim was the wife of a prominent businessman. Her gym trainer, Vimal Soni, has confessed to her murder during police interrogation. Now, CCTV footage from the day of the incident has emerged, showing her at the gym in Kanpur's Green Park area, about a kilometer from where her body was later discovered.

Victim's last day and motive behind murder

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh said the woman was apparently upset over Soni's wedding being finalized. On the day she went missing, she went to the gym after a 20-day hiatus. She and Soni entered his car to have a chat which turned into an argument. During the scuffle, Soni punched her in the neck, making her faint before he killed her.

Soni's actions post-murder and ongoing investigation

The police also said that they couldn't trace Soni early as he didn't use a mobile phone. In their effort to nab Soni, investigation teams were sent to Pune, Agra, and Punjab, among other places. Singh added they are still probing if Soni took any jewelry from the victim. DCP Singh said solving this case was complicated as Soni misled them with his information in the beginning.

Victim, accused were allegedly having an affair

As per India Today, the woman has been identified as Ekta Gupta. She and the trainer were in a relationship, and she had objected to his engagement with another woman. Citing police source, the channel reported that Soni got the idea of burying the woman near Kanpur DM's residence after watching the 2015 Bollywood movie Drishyam. However, the woman's husband, Rahul Gupta, has disputed the claim that his wife had a relationship with the gym trainer.