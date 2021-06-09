Kanpur-Allahabad Highway accident toll climbs to 17

A bus and a loader collided on Kanpur-Allahabad Highway

The death toll in the head-on collision between a double-decker bus and a loader ferrying factory workers on the Kanpur-Allahabad Highway has climbed to 17. A factory worker, who was among those injured in the accident that took place on Tuesday night, died during treatment. The injured are being treated at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital and the condition of some is critical.

What happened?

Speeding bus hit a loader; some died on the spot

Kanpur Outer's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh said the accident occurred in the Kisan Nagar area when the speeding bus hit a loader, which fell on the other side of the highway, while the bus overturned and fell into a ditch. The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of both vehicles got trapped leading to some deaths on the spot.

Action taken

Five with serious injuries admitted to hospital

A heavy police force, comprising personnel from half a dozen police stations, was dispatched to the site of the accident. The policemen extricated the passengers and found that many of them were already dead. GSVM college principal RB Kamal said that five with serious injuries were admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. The condition of two was said to be critical, he said.

Compensation

Chief Minister announces compensation of two lakh rupees

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of many lives in the road accident in Kanpur and has directed senior officials to immediately rush to the spot to inspect the situation. He has also announced an ex-gratia amount of two lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased.

Help

District administration has been ordered to conduct an inquiry

The Chief Minister asked the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the reasons behind the accident and submit a report, the spokesperson said. CM has also directed for extending immediate help and ensuring proper treatment to the injured persons. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees to the dead's next of kin and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Twitter Post

PM has also announced compensation