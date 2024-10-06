Summarize Simplifying... In short The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department's "Operation Bhediya" has finally ended the months-long 'wolf terror' in Bahraich, with the last wolf found dead in a village.

The operation was initiated to capture a pack of wolves responsible for attacks in several villages, leading to nine deaths and over 40 injuries.

The last wolf, a female, was reportedly killed by villagers after it attempted to carry away a goat.

The wolf was killed on Saturday

Bahraich: Months-long 'wolf terror' ends; last animal beaten to death

By Chanshimla Varah 01:18 pm Oct 06, 202401:18 pm

What's the story The villagers in the Mahsi region of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, have killed the final member of a six-wolf pack that had been terrorizing their community for months. The last wolf was beaten to death on Saturday while attempting to hunt a goat in Tamachpur village. Following this incident, the forest department recovered the body of the wolf and is awaiting post-mortem results to determine further action.

Official statement

Forest department's efforts to apprehend last wolf

Bahraich District Forest Officer, Ajit Singh, stated that the department had been trying to catch this last wolf for many days. "When we got information that there was an animal body lying in a village...we immediately went there with our team and saw that a dead wolf was lying there since there were marks of wounds on his body," Singh said. He added that it is possible these villagers or some other people killed it and further investigation is underway.

Operation details

'Operation Bhediya' and its efforts to capture wolves

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend the pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division. The fifth "killer" wolf was captured on September 10. To capture the sixth wolf, snap cameras were installed at most probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement.

Attack aftermath

Wolf attacks lead to fatalities and injuries in Bahraich

At least nine people were killed and over 40 injuried by these wolvess. The last wolf killed was a female that had entered an inhabited area and was carrying away a goat when villagers surrounded and killed it. Some villagers reported that this wolf had tried to attack a child sleeping next to his mother but ran away after hearing the mother's screams and attacked a goat instead. "On the way, the villagers surrounded and killed it," Singh said.