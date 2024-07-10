In brief Simplifying... In brief A tragic collision between a double-decker bus and a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries.

The bus, originating from Motihari, Bihar, was possibly overspeeding, leading to the accident.

Hospitals near Unnao are on high alert, with officials coordinating with the Bihar government to aid the mostly Bihar-based victims. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place on Wednesday morning

Double-decker bus hits milk tanker on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 18 killed

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:23 am Jul 10, 202409:23 am

What's the story At least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred when a double-decker bus, primarily carrying migrant workers from Bihar to Delhi, attempted to overtake a milk tanker near Gadha village, resulting in the bus overturning. Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the impact was so severe that passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Official statements

Overspeeding may have led to the crash

"At around 05.15am a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident," Rathi said. He suggested that overspeeding may have led to the crash. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on X and instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts at the site. State Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh asked officials to ensure proper treatment of all injured people.

Medical response

Hospitals on alert

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that all hospitals near Unnao were put on alert following the accident. "The trauma center of KGMO is on alert, I have come and see all the arrangements," said Pathak. He confirmed that most of the injured people are from Bihar and that they are in contact with the Bihar government. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed as local authorities continue their rescue operation.