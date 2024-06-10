Next Article

Tragic car accident claims lives of 4 YouTubers

UP: 4 YouTubers returning from party killed in car crash

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm Jun 10, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Four YouTubers, Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz, were killed when their vehicle collided with a Bolero approaching from the opposite direction in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred while they were returning from a birthday celebration on Sunday night. Six others were also wounded in the head-on collision. According to reports, the four people were known for creating comedy content for the Round 2 World channel on YouTube.

Following the incident, local residents quickly gathered and arranged for an ambulance to transport the four men to CHC Gajraula Hospital. However, doctors declared the four YouTubers dead during the initial stages of treatment. A police official confirmed that the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem, and their families have been informed about the tragic incident.

