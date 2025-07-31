'Focused on India's interest': Piyush Goyal on Trump's 25% tariff  

LOADING...
Goyal said India will protect its interests

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 31, 2025
05:15 pm
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the Indian government is looking into the impact of the 25% tariff imposed by United States President Donald Trump. The tariffs, announced on Wednesday, were a response to India's high tariffs and its military and energy ties with Russia. Responding to the tariff, Goyal, in a statement to the Lok Sabha, said India will protect its interests while negotiating any trade deal.

Ministry engaged with all stakeholders

"The implications of the recent developments are being examined by the government. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is engaged with all stakeholders, including exporters and industry, for taking feedback on their assessment of the situation." "The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," the minister said.

Goyal explains timeline

From 11th to 5th largest economy 

Furthermore, in an indirect response to Trump calling the Indian economy "dead," Goyal said India has grown from the 11th to the fifth largest economy in just over a decade. "It is also widely expected that we will become the third-largest economy in a few years. Today, international institutions and economists see India as the bright spot in the global economy. India has contributed to almost 16% of global growth," he added.

Trump imposes tariffs on all goods coming from India

On Thursday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all goods coming from India, starting August 1. While he called India a "friend," he said the US and India have done little business "because their Tariffs are far too high...and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country." He also imposed an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment "at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine."