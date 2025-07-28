Thai, Cambodian PMs to meet today after Trump's intervention 

Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will meet in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss ending the recent border violence between their countries. The meeting follows United States President Donald Trump's threat to impose trade tariffs if a ceasefire is not reached. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will host the talks at his office as part of the ASEAN chairmanship.

Diplomatic efforts US facilitating peace talks US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that State Department officials were in Malaysia to help facilitate peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, Reuters reported. He said, "We want this conflict to end as soon as possible." The meeting is the first since clashes erupted on July 24, with Trump having urged both leaders to negotiate a ceasefire during phone calls over the weekend.

Economic leverage Deadline for tariff reduction is August 1 Trump warned that the US would not pursue trade deals with Thailand or Cambodia as long as the conflict continued. Thailand is particularly keen on calming tensions as it seeks to negotiate a reduction of a proposed 36% tariff on its exports ahead of an August 1 deadline. Indonesia reached a deal with the US last week, agreeing to eliminate tariffs on over 99% of US goods, while the US will drop tariffs on Indonesian products to 19% from 32%.

Ceasefire conditions Thailand's hardline stance ahead of talks Despite the economic pressures, Thailand is taking a hardline stance ahead of Monday's talks. Thai officials say any ceasefire must include a bilateral resolution of the conflict, troop withdrawal, and cessation of deadly force. On the other hand, Cambodia is ready to agree to an unconditional end to fighting. Meanwhile, Trump said after speaking to Thai and Cambodian leaders on Saturday, "When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"