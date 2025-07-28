YRF sells 'War 2' Telugu rights for whopping ₹90cr: Report

In a surprising turn of events, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has sold the Telugu rights of War 2 to producer Naga Vamsi for a whopping ₹90 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The deal comes as part of YRF's strategy to recover costs against the film's estimated budget of ₹400 crore. This means that all profits from the theatrical release in Telugu will now go to Vamsi. The movie stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan .

Profit-sharing agreement NTR strikes a backend deal with Vamsi In addition to the upfront payment, NTR has also struck a backend deal with Vamsi to share the profits from War 2's Telugu version. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "After drawing a big paycheck of ₹70 crore, NTR is also entitled to a share in profits from the Telugu version from Naga Vamsi." This could push his total earnings from War 2 beyond ₹100 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Strategic move Deal is a win-win for all parties involved The deal is a strategic win for all parties involved. While YRF has secured an upfront recovery of ₹90 crore, NTR and Vamsi stand to gain from the film's profits in the Telugu market. The source added, "Neither YRF nor Hrithik has a share in the profits of Telugu; it will be split between NTR & Vamsi." Meanwhile, Roshan has a direct deal with YRF that includes a percentage of the overall profits from War 2.