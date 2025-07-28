YRF sells 'War 2' Telugu rights for whopping ₹90cr: Report
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has sold the Telugu rights of War 2 to producer Naga Vamsi for a whopping ₹90 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The deal comes as part of YRF's strategy to recover costs against the film's estimated budget of ₹400 crore. This means that all profits from the theatrical release in Telugu will now go to Vamsi. The movie stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.
Profit-sharing agreement
NTR strikes a backend deal with Vamsi
In addition to the upfront payment, NTR has also struck a backend deal with Vamsi to share the profits from War 2's Telugu version. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "After drawing a big paycheck of ₹70 crore, NTR is also entitled to a share in profits from the Telugu version from Naga Vamsi." This could push his total earnings from War 2 beyond ₹100 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
Strategic move
Deal is a win-win for all parties involved
The deal is a strategic win for all parties involved. While YRF has secured an upfront recovery of ₹90 crore, NTR and Vamsi stand to gain from the film's profits in the Telugu market. The source added, "Neither YRF nor Hrithik has a share in the profits of Telugu; it will be split between NTR & Vamsi." Meanwhile, Roshan has a direct deal with YRF that includes a percentage of the overall profits from War 2.
Release details
'War 2' to clash with 'Coolie' on August 14, 2025
War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster War, is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. With such a massive budget and high-profile cast, expectations are sky-high for this action-packed entertainer. It will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo.